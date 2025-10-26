Karnataka energy department keen on using fly ash from Bidadi plant for roadworks

BENGALURU: The energy department is keen on using fly ash generated at the waste-to-energy plant in Bidadi for roadworks. Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) has written to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to see if fly ash from the Bidadi plant could be used for roadworks.

This move of the energy department comes in the backdrop of an agreement between CSIR-CRRI and the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the chief secretary on providing an aggregate solution to fix potholes within three minutes.

“A special water repellent mix has been prepared. The chemical composition of which could not be disclosed. But the GBA hasn’t started using this solution because of its existing contracts and tenders to execute roadworks. Thus, the roads continue to be in a poor condition,” an official associated with CSIR-CRRI said.

“Various agencies have been using fly ash for roadworks for over three decades. We are thinking of using it. To understand its binding capacity and chemical composition, proper testing is required. For this, we have approached CRRI,” Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary, energy department, told TNIE. Fly ash from thermal power plants is used in greenfield projects, roadworks and in the cement industry.