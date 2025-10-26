Karnataka legislature's winter session in Belagavi likely from December 8: Horatti

DHARWAD: The winter session of the Karnataka state legislature is likely to commence on December 8 in Belagavi, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has said. Horatti said that a meeting in this regard will be held with the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner next week. He said that a discussion on the winter session has already been held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has also agreed with the schedule.

Expressing displeasure that a few elected representatives from North Karnataka do not discuss the issues concerning the region, Horatti said that two days (Wednesday and Thursday) will be reserved to hold discussions on North Karnataka.

Horatti further said that while elected representatives from South Karnataka actively discuss issues concerning their region, those from North Karnataka do not show enough interest. He said that while a few leaders in the state are speaking about the “November revolution,” the real need is to discuss and take up development works.

He also expressed concern over the influence of money in elections. He said that the political system needs to be changed. “People have to stop voting after taking money... but it seems to be a difficult task. People with ethics contesting in elections are easily defeated,” Horatti added.