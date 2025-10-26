Karnataka ministers back CM Siddaramaiah in cabinet reshuffle, say ready to quit

BENGALURU: With ministers aligned to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seem to have decided to sacrifice their posts to help him reshuffle the cabinet and continue in his post, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, aspiring to be the next CM, has a fresh task cut out for him. If the high command gives its nod for the reshuffle and lets Siddaramaiah continue as CM after he completes two-and-a-half years in office, Shivakumar is likely to exert pressure on the top leadership for a fresh deal.

It is widely believed that the party high command oversaw an agreement in 2023 where the CM post was to be shared equally between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. But Siddaramaiah has denied there is any such pact.

RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said that if the cabinet has to be reshuffled or power has to change hands, both the CM and DCM will decide in consultation with the high command.

Close on the heels of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan saying he is ready to quit to help Siddaramaiah reshuffle the cabinet, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday said he too will resign if the high command asks him to.

“When the party came to power, there was a proposal that opportunity should be given to those who deserved to be ministers but sat outside. I have no idea when and what the high command will decide, whether it will be a cabinet reshuffle or change of guard,” he said.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao is also likely to quit. Both Gowda and Dinesh could be given the party’s organisational responsibility, sources said.