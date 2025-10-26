Karnataka MLC Shivakumar announces endowment award in memory of TJS

BENGALURU: Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that a national-level endowment award will be instituted in the name of senior journalist TJS George to honour editors of media organisations under the Karnataka Media Academy.

Speaking after being felicitated by the Academy, Shivakumar said an endowment fund of Rs 1.5 lakh would be set up in George’s name to recognise journalists who uphold impartiality in their work. He recalled that he had earlier established the Mookanayaka Dr B R Ambedkar Endowment Award in the Academy for columnists writing on social justice.

Remembering TJS as an “impartial journalist” who personally guided and corrected the work of younger reporters, Shivakumar said he would continue to raise his voice for the welfare of journalists and the field of journalism even in the Legislative Council.

Academy member Ayesha Khanum, speaking on the occasion, praised Shivakumar for his three decades in journalism and said the fraternity was proud of his election as an MLC.