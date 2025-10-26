Karnataka to launch safety audit of buses: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: With survivor accounts revealing the absence of emergency hammers along with illegal conversion of a seater bus into a sleeper, and reports of a consignment of 400 mobile phones aboard the bus that went up in flames in Kurnool, claiming 19 lives, the tragedy has reignited debate on bus safety standards.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told TNIE that he will issue orders to officials to conduct inspections starting Monday to ensure all private buses and state-run buses have emergency exits and safety tools.

The minister said discussions with officials are already underway. He also stressed that operators must ensure emergency doors are operational and make sure that no flammable or explosive materials are carried in luggage compartments.

“The passengers tend to do so. All AC buses must have hammers to break windows. Emergency exits have been made mandatory ever since the 2013 bus fire tragedy when I was the then transport minister,” Reddy said.

A top official said, “During every vehicle fitness renewal of the buses, emergency exits and hammers— are checked. Until a vehicle completes eight years, inspections are done every two years; after that, we ensure that most passenger vehicles have valid fitness certificates.” Another official said carrying commercial goods needs stricter enforcement since violations currently incur only a Rs 5,000 fine.