'Khata conversion bogus, don’t pay for it,' says Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, on Saturday dubbed the state government’s initiative of conversion of B khata to A khata a bogus act and told the people not to pay for it.

“This is an extortion scheme. No one should pay money for khata conversion. In two years, when the JDS-BJP alliance forms government in the state, we will get it done for you at minimal cost,” he said. “In 2007, when I was the chief minister, a central government programme was launched for urban development.

BBMP was created with 198 wards. A development plan of Rs 25,000 crore was drawn up for Bengaluru and Mysuru. We had fixed clear rates for khata conversion. Then some people went to court. The court directed that khata be given within 15 days. From then itself, the government and BBMP have collected money for khata. Why should they charge again now?” he questioned.

He said the government has raked up the RSS issue only to hide its failures. “Banning the RSS is not important. First, solve the people’s problems,” he said. Responding to CM Siddaramaiah’s remark that “Kumaraswamy never asks Modi for grants,” he said: “When I was the CM, if Modi did not give funds, did I just sit idle? When floods hit Kodagu, I got 1,000 houses built. I didn’t sit quietly just because the Centre didn’t give money. They lack both ability and willpower,” he said.