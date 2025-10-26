'Khata conversion bogus, don’t pay for it,' says Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, on Saturday dubbed the state government’s initiative of conversion of B khata to A khata a bogus act and told the people not to pay for it.
“This is an extortion scheme. No one should pay money for khata conversion. In two years, when the JDS-BJP alliance forms government in the state, we will get it done for you at minimal cost,” he said. “In 2007, when I was the chief minister, a central government programme was launched for urban development.
BBMP was created with 198 wards. A development plan of Rs 25,000 crore was drawn up for Bengaluru and Mysuru. We had fixed clear rates for khata conversion. Then some people went to court. The court directed that khata be given within 15 days. From then itself, the government and BBMP have collected money for khata. Why should they charge again now?” he questioned.
He said the government has raked up the RSS issue only to hide its failures. “Banning the RSS is not important. First, solve the people’s problems,” he said. Responding to CM Siddaramaiah’s remark that “Kumaraswamy never asks Modi for grants,” he said: “When I was the CM, if Modi did not give funds, did I just sit idle? When floods hit Kodagu, I got 1,000 houses built. I didn’t sit quietly just because the Centre didn’t give money. They lack both ability and willpower,” he said.
Replying to Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s remark that “let Kumaraswamy build a factory, we will give him permission,” he said, “Let him first find out what reforms I brought when I was the CM. I had launched the ‘Compete with China’ programme. I had set up industries in nine clusters. There was a plan to give Rs 25,000 crore in subsidies to industries. But they pulled down my government.”
Kumaraswamy dismissed Shivakumar’s invitation for a debate and said: “That person does not have the moral standing for a debate.”
‘Will acquire land wherever HDK wants’
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that he was willing to acquire land wherever HD Kumaraswamy wanted if he was willing to bring in industries. Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Garden in Yeshwanthpur, he said, “What corruption is happening in B khata transfer? This is being done to benefit people. Rectifying property documents is the 6th guarantee of our government.” Asked about BJP’s threat to cancel the GBA, he said, “It is not in their destiny to come to power and change the GBA. If they don’t want the GBA, let them boycott the upcoming elections.”
Online services of escoms shut on Oct 27, 28
Bengaluru: Online services of all the five energy supply corporations (escoms) such as payment of electricity bills, name change, new connections and tariff change will not be available for consumers in urban areas starting from 8 pm on October 27 to 11 am October 28 to carry out system maintenance works. Services in areas falling under the sub-divisions of Bescom, Mescom, Gescom and Hescom will be affected. Online services that are usually available through the Escoms’ portals: https://www.bescom.co.in, www.hescom.co.in, www.gescomglb.org, www.mescom.org.in and www.cescmysore.in and payment services through the Bescom Mitra mobile app, Bengaluru One and Karnataka One, etc. will not be available during the maintenance work period. The energy department has sought for cooperation from people, a release said.