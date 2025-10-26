Lalbagh land will be handed back after Tunnel Road work: Karnataka Deputy CM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that there is no cooperation from the Opposition BJP and JDS for the development of Bengaluru.

“They are bringing injunctions and objections in every issue. There is a team only to bring injunctions in the court. For the BJP, politics is more important than development,” Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said.

He was speaking during the ‘Walk With Citizen’ initiative at Bharat Nagar Gandhi Park in Herohalli under Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency in West City Corporation in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The DCM clarified that some portion of Lalbagh Botanical Garden will be taken for Tunnel Road Project. The land will be used until the work on tunnel road project is completed and will be handed back to the Lalbagh authorities.

Doubling his attack against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Shivakumar said, “Let anyone object. I will not bother. They have filed a petition in the court. Their intention is not to make a name for the government by doing good work. I am not acquiring any land for this project. This road passes through a small part. I will check it. If there is a problem, an alternative arrangement will be made. There will be no problem for Lalbagh.

We will use some space in Lalbagh until this project is done. Then clear it again. We will return it to the Lalbagh,” he said, and added, Why are they (BJP) digging the earth and making a tunnel road in Mumbai. Why are they doing it in Delhi?” Shivakumar asked.

The DCM said that the residents complained about roads, park, gym, toilet, police, LED lights, bus stand, Metro, lake, polluted water, water connection, BDA site, CC camera, stadium, crematorium, road encroachment by street vendors, club and skill development center. He said that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will attend to the complaints.