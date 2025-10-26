Mild tremor recorded in Karnataka's Bidar

BIDAR: A mild earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Bidar district on Sunday morning, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The tremor occurred at 3.42 am with its epicentre located 2.4 km northwest of Bhaskarnagar village in Chittaguppa taluk, at a depth of 5 km.

KSNDMC said the seismic intensity was low, and tremors might have been felt within a 30 to 40 km radius.

The earthquake occurred in Seismic Zone-2, where the likelihood of damage is minimal.

"No harm has been reported, and residents need not panic as the tremor was of low intensity and non-destructive," the KSNDMC statement said.

Villagers in Bhaskarnagar and nearby areas reported mild shaking, but there was no damage.