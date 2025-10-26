Visvesvaraya Technological University to set up quantum computing centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To encourage research in the field of quantum computing, the current office of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be converted into a quantum computing lab.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony organised by senate members of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Prof T G Sitaram, AICTE Chairman, said, “The non-functional AICTE office in Bengaluru will be converted into a quantum computing lab.”

He said, "VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar had requested turning the office into a quantum computing lab and we fulfilled the request. The work would begin next month."

"Every year, 1.5 million students graduate with engineering degrees. However, the GER remains low. Over the past 50 years, this figure has not changed significantly. In Korea, the GER is 96%, while in India it is 32.5%," he said.