Citizens want Karnataka Garbage Collection Act enforced

BENGALURU: During Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ programme, several citizens asked for strict action against illegal constructions and enforcement of the Karnataka Garbage Collection Act and Apartment Management regulations. During the civic dialogue, citizens and local associations raised a range of concerns — from pollution in Cubbonpet to poor coordination among civic agencies.

Citizens highlighted a range of difficulties and civic issues. One of them urged the DCM to address the lack of streetlights, much-needed skywalk repairs and installation of elevators in them, garbage collection, poor road condition, water shortage near court areas, regulating private bus and penalties for traffic and building violations.

In localities around Minerva Circle, the residents talked about the persistent problem of clogged and overflowing drains and rainwater mixed with sewage flowing on the streets.

Former soldiers and long-time property owners complained of difficulties in obtaining khatas and property tax records, citing duplicate entries and delays in official processing. “Even after paying taxes, my property is marked with multiple challans and the system doesn’t allow khata registration,” said an ex-serviceman.

Walker groups and citizen associations requested rain shelters and improved pedestrian amenities inside Cubbon Park, particularly for senior citizens who use the park daily.