Citizens want Karnataka Garbage Collection Act enforced

BENGALURU: During Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ programme, several citizens asked for strict action against illegal constructions and enforcement of the Karnataka Garbage Collection Act and Apartment Management regulations. During the civic dialogue, citizens and local associations raised a range of concerns — from pollution in Cubbonpet to poor coordination among civic agencies.
Citizens highlighted a range of difficulties and civic issues. One of them urged the DCM to address the lack of streetlights, much-needed skywalk repairs and installation of elevators in them, garbage collection, poor road condition, water shortage near court areas, regulating private bus and penalties for traffic and building violations.
In localities around Minerva Circle, the residents talked about the persistent problem of clogged and overflowing drains and rainwater mixed with sewage flowing on the streets.
Former soldiers and long-time property owners complained of difficulties in obtaining khatas and property tax records, citing duplicate entries and delays in official processing. “Even after paying taxes, my property is marked with multiple challans and the system doesn’t allow khata registration,” said an ex-serviceman.
Walker groups and citizen associations requested rain shelters and improved pedestrian amenities inside Cubbon Park, particularly for senior citizens who use the park daily.
Activist Arun Pai urged the authorities to make the park more accessible and citizen-friendly. “Cubbon Park is an asset older than Independence. Instead of restricting public activities, let’s invite people in and manage it better. This park can be cleaner and more welcoming than even Hyde Park or Central Park,” he said.
Other speakers drew attention to issues such as unopened community halls, lack of parks in densely populated areas, and others. Residents of Cubbonpet highlighted a growing environmental hazard — gold-melting units operating with toxic chemicals near the Civil Court area. Shivakumar assured participants that all concerns had been noted and officials will address them.
6-point letter
The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, representing thousands of citizens and walkers, in a letter to the DCM sought urgent intervention to safeguard Cubbon Park. Association president Umesh said, “The 300-acre park has been reduced to 196 acres, and for the past 15 years, we have fought legal and civic battles to protect it from encroachment and misuse.”
He urged that the state assume legal and administrative responsibility with a dedicated cell, ban vehicular entry, vacate leased properties, halt commercial activities, appoint environmentally-conscious officers, and enact a Cubbon Park Protection Act, ensuring permanent preservation of this heritage space.
Naming Metro station after Puneeth
KS Rajanna, former state commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, proposed naming a Metro station in Pottery Town after actor late Puneeth Rajkumar. “I have come here to make a special request on behalf of lakhs of his fans. If the Pottery Town Metro station could be named after Puneeth Rajkumar, it would be a great honour and a powerful gesture for Greater Bengaluru. His father, Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar, had also filmed scenes for ‘Bhakta Kumbara’ near this very area.”
‘We are with you on tunnel road project’
DCM DK Shivakumar received public backing for the proposed Tunnel Road project during his interaction with citizens. Residents called the Tunnel Road an essential infrastructure to tackle the city’s traffic issues. “The Tunnel Road project you’ve taken up is excellent, sir. New roads are needed to manage Bengaluru’s traffic,” said a participant. Shivakumar replied, “It’s not possible to widen existing roads by demolishing homes or buildings, as compensation costs are very high. Hence, the Tunnel Road project is the right solution.”