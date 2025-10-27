Coast Guard rescues 31 fishermen stranded in Arabian Sea

MANGALURU: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 31 fishermen from the fishing boat IFB Sant Anton-I, which had been adrift at sea for 11 days due to a steering gear breakdown. The vessel, based in Goa, lost control while at sea, prompting the Indian Coast Guard Headquarters No. 3 (Karnataka) to launch an immediate rescue operation on October 24, 2025.

ICGS Kasturba Gandhi, which was on routine patrol, was diverted to the vessel’s last known position, about 100 nautical miles off New Mangalore. Meanwhile, a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft from Kochi was deployed to locate the drifting boat, which had moved away from its original position due to severe weather conditions.

Braving rough seas and challenging weather, the Coast Guard ship reached the position reported by the aircraft and successfully located IFB Sant Anton-I on October 25. The crew provided vital assistance, including logistics and technical support, to investigate and repair the steering system. Once the damage was contained, the distressed fishing boat was safely towed to Honnavar fishing harbour.

“This swift and coordinated sea-air rescue effort, executed under challenging conditions, exemplifies the Indian Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to maritime safety and its motto: ‘We Protect. ‘The operation saved 31 precious lives and highlighted the professionalism and dedication of the ICG,” said a release from ICG.