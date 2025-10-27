Deer population fall prey to increasing dog attacks in Madikeri

MADIKERI: While frequent elephant movement is haunting the residents of 7th Hoskote and SUntikoppa residents in Kodagu, the increasing population of dogs in the panchayat limits is affecting the deer population across the forest fringes.

Several deer have fallen prey to dog attacks and the villagers demand preventive measures to control the menace.

According to Radhakrishnappa, on Sunday, a deer entered his house during morning hours. The panic-stricken deer ran across the house premises and then again rushed outside. When he rushed out to analyze the situation, the deer that had already suffered injuries was attacked again by an army of dogs. While the injured deer was struggling to enter the forest region, it succumbed to the injuries.

As confirmed by the villagers, similar incidents have been reported in the panchayat limits and several deers have fallen prey to the dog attacks. The residents demanded protection of wildlife from the dog population and urged authorities to take preventive measures.

“The incident of dog attacks on deer has increased from the past six months. Several deer have fallen prey to dog attacks. We have written a letter to the concerned panchayat to take measures to control the dog population,” confirmed Devaiah, DRFO.

Chandra, a social worker in the region expressed, “Approximately 18 deer have lost lives in the dog attacks. A couple of days ago, a pregnant deer fell prey to the dog attack. There is a separate wildlife section in the forest department that files cases against people who enter the forest. But why is the department silent despite such a large-scale menace?” he questioned.

Forest staff shift the carcass of the deer killed in a dog attack on Sunday.