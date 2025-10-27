Dharmasthala mass burial case: With lack of evidence, SIT now shifts focus to conspiracy angle

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the allegations of mass burials in Dharmasthala has “so far not found any clinching evidence to support the sensational claim. The team is now investigating whether there was a conspiracy to target the temple town and people behind it,” sources told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

“Why did the whistleblower/complainant CN Chinnaniah, who is under arrest on charges of perjury, give a statement under oath before the court that he was coerced to bury more than 100 bodies, including of minors and women many bearing signs of sexual violence? Who instigated him to make such serious allegations? So far, the SIT has not found any truth in Chinnaiah’s claims,” added sources. The Special Investigation Team on Saturday issued 41A notices to three activists - Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, T Jayanth and Girish Mattannavar for questioning on Monday.

In August, Chinnaiah, who worked as a temple sanitation worker in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, alleged that he was forced to bury more than 100 bodies between 2002 and 2014, including of minors and women, who he claimed were victims of sexual assault and murder. Chinnaiah had subsequently given a statement under oath before the court. He even presented a human skull to the Dakshina Kannada police, claiming that he had exhumed it from one of the several sites where he had buried bodies. He later retracted the statement and reportedly told the SIT that the exhibit was given to him by Vittala Gowda, who is the uncle of Soujanya, who was raped and murdered in Dakshina Kannada in October 2012.