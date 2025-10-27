‘Karnataka government to revisit eligibility criteria for ration cards’: Minister KH Muniyappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa on Sunday said that the State Government is considering revising the eligibility criteria for ration cards.

Responding to a question on whether the government plans to revise the annual income limit for BPL cards, currently fixed at Rs 1.2 lakh, and adjust it in line with inflation, Muniyappa said, “The Centre issues guidelines for the distribution of ration cards. It is under the government’s consideration to revise the eligibility criteria. We will do whatever is required in this matter.”

Speaking to media persons in Shivamogga, Muniyappa said tender will be floated within two months to distribute pulses, cooking oil, sugar, and salt under the PDS, in addition to the existing 5kg of rice. “The CM has approved the proposal,” the minister said.

“To prevent such misuse, the government has decided to distribute pulses and cooking oil along with rice. A survey among ration card holders revealed that about 90% of them demanded the inclusion of pulses and edible oil,” he said.

“Not a single BPL or APL card will be cancelled while the ineligible BPL card holders will be issued APL cards instead,” he said. Applications for new ration cards will be invited after the exercise to remove ineligible BPL beneficiaries is completed, he said, adding that ration cards will not be denied to beneficiaries covered under the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme.