Over 8,000 women duped of crores in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: In the name of giving ‘work from home job’ for women, a man from Maharashtra has cheated over 8,000 women in Belagavi for over Rs 12 crore and has now fled from his rented home and office from Belagavi. The women who realised of being cheated lately are now approaching the police for action. Shockingly, some influential women also got cheated by investing lakhs in this fraudulent scheme.

On Sunday, a group of women approached the city Police Commissioner alleging that they were duped by a man—reportedly based in Solapur—who told them they would earn money by packing agarbatti (incense sticks). The accused, who introduced himself as Ajay Patil collected between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 from each woman to create one ID and required each recruit to connect two more persons under a chain-marketing system. But, it is said that his true name is Babasaheb Kolekar who hails from Solapur.

Victims say the scheme operated on the familiar multi-level/chain-marketing model and targeted women groups such as self-help groups. Each woman paid an upfront fee of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 as rent amount of auto rikshaw to deliver the incense sticks to home, which the women had to pack and return back.