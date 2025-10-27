RSS not a secretive organisation, has no enemies: Ram Madhav

BENGALURU: Those who are in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are Swayamsevaks (volunteers) of today, and those who are not will be Swayamsevaks tomorrow, including RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge and others, former BJP general secretary (organising) Ram Madhav said on Sunday.

He went on to add that one should be an “idiot” to say that RSS shakhas (meetings) must not be held in public places.

His response comes at a time when Priyank demanded restrictions on RSS activities in public places and action against Karnataka government employees taking part in RSS activities, leading to a political furore.

Madhav was delivering a talk on ‘RSS 100--Centenary Year of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’, organised by Manthana Darahalli held in Bengaluru. Stating that RSS is not a secretive organisation, Madhav said it is good that the meetings are held in public places, so that activities are open and it is easy to monitor its activities.

Beginning his lecture tracing the history of RSS, Madhav, who is also the president of the think tank India Foundation, said, “Many opposed RSS. At the most, they expected it to be a fringe element. But RSS has not only survived 100 years but continues to grow, attracting the wider Indian society, which is special and unique.”

RSS has become the heartbeat of Indian society, he said. “The thoughts RSS represented about dharma and culture are today the thoughts of the mainstream. One may or may not belong to RSS, but has respect towards it, and there lies its success,” he added.