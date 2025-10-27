Two cousins drown while saving boy from Varuna canal near Badagalahundi village in Mysuru

MYSURU: In a heartbreaking tragedy that has left an entire village in tears, two young cousins lost their lives while selflessly trying to save another from drowning in the Varuna canal near Badagalahundi village on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Nandan (25), son of Ramesh, and Rakesh (20), son of Ramesh’s brother both from Badagalahundi. According to eyewitnesses, Manju had gone for a swim in the canal when he suddenly began struggling against the strong current.

Nandan and Rakesh, who were passing by carrying fertiliser along the canal’s edge, noticed the boy flailing helplessly in the water. Without a moment’s hesitation, the duo jumped into the canal in an act of courage, determined to save the young life before their eyes.

Their brave intervention worked as the boy was pulled to safety. But, the cousins who risked everything to rescue him, were themselves swept away by the powerful current. Despite desperate efforts by locals to retrieve them, the two could not be saved. Nandan had married just 15 days ago, to a young woman with whom he was in love. Police from Varuna Station registered a case.