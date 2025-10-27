‘Vote chori’ data of Bangalore Central to be sent to EC: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: Health Minister and senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged that if there was no ‘vote chori’ in Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency polls, a Congress MP would have been elected from here.

Dinesh alleged there are 11,200 fake voters in Gandhinagar assembly constituency alone. He was speaking after inaugurating a signature campaign against ‘vote chori’. He said though a complaint about fake voters were filed before the Election Commission of India, no action was taken. Why is the EC delaying the deletion process, he asked.

Rao said people should question BJP for creating fake voters in Mahadevapura assembly constituency and winning the polls. This is nothing but killing democracy, and BJP has made the Election Commission its puppet. He said a signature campaign is going on across the country and the target is one lakh signatures from Gandhinagar assembly constituency. This will be sent to the Election Commission.