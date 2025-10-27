‘Will step down if told to, party supreme’: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stating on Saturday that he is ready to step down as minister to make way for others in the party if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reshuffles his cabinet, RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge spoke on the same lines on Sunday.

Priyank, son of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, told reporters that everybody, including ministers, should adhere to the instructions of the high command. “I was a minister twice but the party gave me the responsibility of handling social media as it felt I am well-versed in it,” he said.

Senior MLAs, including ministers, said everyone should do what the party says, and step into the party’s organisation to follow orders. “Party is inevitable for us but we are not inevitable for the party,” he stated. “We need the party to get B-Form to contest polls, need leaders to win polls and the high command to intervene for additional grants for the development of constituencies. Can we say no when the party asks us to engage in organisational activities? Whether it’s me,

Dinesh Gundurao or Krishna Byre Gowda, we should adhere to what the party says,” he said.

On the power transfer issue and Yathindra’s statement that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM for five years, Priyank said the high command will take a call on it. “It doesn’t make a difference whether I or Yathindra speak before the media,” he quipped.