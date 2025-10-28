Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over talent pool remark

BENGALURU: A political spat has erupted between Karnataka RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the former reportedly questioned the talent pool in Assam and Gujarat concerning the semiconductor industry investments.
“Why are semiconductor industries going to Assam and Gujarat when they actually want to come to Bengaluru? All the investments meant for Karnataka are being arm-twisted by the Central Government to go to Gujarat. What is there in Gujarat? Is there talent there? What is there in Assam? Is there talent there?” Priyank had reportedly said.
Hitting back strongly, Biswa termed Priyank’s statement as derogatory and an insult to the youth of Assam.
“Son of INC President , Priyank Kharge, has insulted Assam’s youth and Assam Cong doesn’t even have the courage to condemn him. He is a FIRST CLASS IDIOT(sic),” Sarma posted on ‘X’.
But Priyank defended his statement.
“As usual, the BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting my words. My statement is clear and very specific, it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our engineering talent and established ecosystem. After nearly a decade of BJP rule, Assam today ranks among the bottom five states in crucial development indicators...,” Priyank posted on ‘X’.
“The only thing Mr Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth. Every major scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep, while the youth of Assam are left without jobs or opportunities. Instead of trying to whitewash his failures by giving my statements political spin, the CM should ask himself what he’s done for the young people of his state. Why are they leaving Assam to find work elsewhere?” Priyank said.
Meanwhile, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya attacked Priyank saying that Karnataka was losing out on investments because of him.
“Karnataka is losing big - thanks to Kharge Junior! Under the so-called Minister of Electronics, IT & BT, Karnataka has lost out on Google’s USD15 billion data centre investment - which has now gone to Vizag. Not just that, two semiconductor units, bringing in billions of dollars, have chosen Assam and Gujarat instead of Karnataka. Yet, the 12th pass (or maybe 10th - his own affidavits differ!) Kharge Junior believes no one else has talent! What exactly is his talent, apart from being the son of a rubber-stamp Congress President?” he posted on ‘X’.