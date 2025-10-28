Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over talent pool remark

BENGALURU: A political spat has erupted between Karnataka RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the former reportedly questioned the talent pool in Assam and Gujarat concerning the semiconductor industry investments.

“Why are semiconductor industries going to Assam and Gujarat when they actually want to come to Bengaluru? All the investments meant for Karnataka are being arm-twisted by the Central Government to go to Gujarat. What is there in Gujarat? Is there talent there? What is there in Assam? Is there talent there?” Priyank had reportedly said.

Hitting back strongly, Biswa termed Priyank’s statement as derogatory and an insult to the youth of Assam.

“Son of INC President , Priyank Kharge, has insulted Assam’s youth and Assam Cong doesn’t even have the courage to condemn him. He is a FIRST CLASS IDIOT(sic),” Sarma posted on ‘X’.

But Priyank defended his statement.

“As usual, the BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting my words. My statement is clear and very specific, it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our engineering talent and established ecosystem. After nearly a decade of BJP rule, Assam today ranks among the bottom five states in crucial development indicators...,” Priyank posted on ‘X’.