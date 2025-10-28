CM Siddaramaiah chalks out game plan to counter Shivakumar’s moves

BENGALURU: In a bid to counter Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s aspirations to claim the CM’s gaddi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly drawn up a strategy to propose the creation of two more DCM posts, when he calls on the party high command after the Bihar elections.

He is scheduled to be in New Delhi on November 14 on a three-day visit, when the Bihar poll results are out. He is due to finalise the cabinet reshuffle, and also discuss a change in the KPCC chief, sources said. The name of a Lingayat leader would be proposed and not an AHINDA leader, especially PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, as speculated, sources added.

“Since Siddaramaiah, LoP Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal are aligned, they are not likely to accede to pressure tactics of Shivakumar who has been trying to remind them of the power-sharing pact after two-and-half years on November 20,” a Congress leader said. But if the situation arises, Siddaramaiah and party leaders will take a call on change in leadership, and ensure the transition is smooth, he added.

In Mangaluru, commenting on statements by some ministers on a possible change in chief ministership, Siddaramaiah said, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to aspire for the post of chief minister. However, the final decision rests with the party high command, even my continuation in office depends on the high command.”

The CM’s aides felt that even if power transfer does not happen in November, it will not impact the government as Shivakumar is unlikely to counter them with a strategy, and the high command itself will not risk replacing Siddaramaiah.