CM Siddaramaiah chalks out game plan to counter Shivakumar’s moves

BENGALURU: In a bid to counter Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s aspirations to claim the CM’s gaddi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly drawn up a strategy to propose the creation of two more DCM posts, when he calls on the party high command after the Bihar elections.
He is scheduled to be in New Delhi on November 14 on a three-day visit, when the Bihar poll results are out. He is due to finalise the cabinet reshuffle, and also discuss a change in the KPCC chief, sources said. The name of a Lingayat leader would be proposed and not an AHINDA leader, especially PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, as speculated, sources added.
“Since Siddaramaiah, LoP Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal are aligned, they are not likely to accede to pressure tactics of Shivakumar who has been trying to remind them of the power-sharing pact after two-and-half years on November 20,” a Congress leader said. But if the situation arises, Siddaramaiah and party leaders will take a call on change in leadership, and ensure the transition is smooth, he added.
In Mangaluru, commenting on statements by some ministers on a possible change in chief ministership, Siddaramaiah said, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to aspire for the post of chief minister. However, the final decision rests with the party high command, even my continuation in office depends on the high command.”
The CM’s aides felt that even if power transfer does not happen in November, it will not impact the government as Shivakumar is unlikely to counter them with a strategy, and the high command itself will not risk replacing Siddaramaiah.
“DK Shivakumar is not wrong in aspiring to be the chief minister. But now Siddaramaiah is the CM, and we don’t see a situation for a change,” Satish Jarkiholi told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday. “There is an aspiration for a Dalit to become CM, but we should wait. There will be no ‘November revolution’ as the high command will not allow it.”
Siddaramaiah also plans to play the ‘Dalit CM’ card if Shivakumar prevails on the high command for the CM’s post, with his own coterie of ministers -- Satish Jarkiholi, Dr G Parameshwara and Dr HC Mahadevappa -- showing signs of staking claim to the post. Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa is also likely to throw his hat in the ring if the Dalit CM issue comes up, sources added.
Shivakumar, who was in Delhi on Sunday, met AICC leader Sonia Gandhi’s aide and senior leader Ambika Soni on Monday, to pay condolences after her husband Uday Soni passed away last week. He has reportedly sought an appointment with Rahul Gandhi on November 11, when the Bihar polling is over, and before Siddaramaiah’s visit on November 14.
CM has spoken, we will listen to him, says Shivakumar
“The Chief Minister has spoken, we will listen to what he says,” DK Shivakumar said on Monday evening at KIA, on his return from New Delhi. He was replying to reporters on Siddaramaiah’s reported statement in Mangaluru earlier, that he would continue as CM for the full term if the high command agrees.
“I visited CWC member Ambika Soni to express my condolences as her husband passed away recently. When I was in Tihar Jail, she came to meet me with Sonia Gandhi. I have a cordial relationship with her,” he said.
“I can only talk about the reason why I went to Delhi. The media, public and anyone else can discuss anything they want about me meeting the high command,” he hit back when asked about his meeting the leadership.
No message from high command: Parameshwara
On the cabinet reshuffle, Parameshwara said the issue is before the high command, and it’s a wait-and-watch situation. “So far, there is no message from the high command. It is only what the media has reported, there’s nothing concrete on cabinet reshuffle or change in guard,” he said.
Parameshwara said there has been a discussion about change in guard as the government has completed 2.5 years. “If there are such statements and confusion every day, will it not impact administration? If administration is good, such statements need to stop. There have been floods, roads are damaged, we have to focus on this,’’ he said.
On the demand to make Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa the chief minister, Parameshwara said that the former has been MP for seven terms and is capable. “If he becomes CM, I will be more than happy,’’ he said.