Karnataka forest minister Khandre gheraoed at KR Hospital as farmers protest tiger attack death

MYSURU: Tension prevailed at the mortuary of KR Hospital here on Monday, when Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre was gheraoed by family members and farmer leaders, following the death of Rajashekar, a farmer from Bennegere village in Saragur taluk, who was killed by a tiger.

As the minister arrived at the mortuary to pay his respects, angry relatives confronted him, demanding answers from the government over recurring tiger attacks. They questioned the decision to shift the victim’s body to KR Hospital, instead of conducting a post-mortem at the government hospital in Saragur. The situation turned tense as an argument broke out between the farmers and the police. The protesters accused the authorities of inhuman behaviour and blamed illegal resorts near forest fringes for increasing tiger attacks. Amid the chaos, Khandre left the spot without responding to the protesters.

Speaking to reporters later, Khandre expressed regret over the decision to bring the body to Mysuru. “I didn’t know that the body of the farmer was brought here. Bringing it to KR Hospital for me is an unforgivable crime. I apologise for it and will order action against those responsible,” he said.

Responding to allegations that forest encroachment and illegal resorts were causing tiger attacks, Khandre said he had sought a detailed report. “A meeting will be convened soon, and appropriate compensation will be provided to the family. The entire government stands with them in this tragic time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has launched a massive combing operation to capture the tiger responsible for the attack.