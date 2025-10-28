Karnataka govt has raised sports quota in police recruitment: CM Siddaramaiah

MANGALURU: Reaffirming his government’s commitment to nurturing sports talent, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government has already implemented several initiatives, including raising the sports quota in police recruitment from 2% to 3%. He also said that his government will introduce a 2% job quota for winners of national and international competitions.

Inaugurating the Chief Minister’s Mangalore India International Challenge 2025, an international badminton tournament at Urva Stadium in Mangaluru on Monday, the CM, acknowledging India’s underwhelming performance at the Olympics despite its vast population, said that the State Government would offer cash rewards of Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore, and Rs 2 crore to Olympic gold, silver, and bronze medallists, respectively.

Gold medal winners will also be offered government jobs, he said, adding that 60 sportspersons preparing for the Olympics will receive Rs 10 lakh each for training. Commending badminton players Arun Poovaiah and Ashok Poovaiah for bringing laurels to the nation, Siddaramaiah urged them to inspire upcoming athletes. “More people should take up sports and make Karnataka proud,” the CM said.