Karnataka govt removes RSS man from trust after Congress protest

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday removed RSS activist Dr Sridhar from the ‘Yeshasvini cooperative members’ health protection Trust’ after an uproar from within the ruling Congress.

KPCC General Secretary CB Shashidhar had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, asking him to rescind the order appointing Dr Sridhar from Tiptur as the trustee.

The government modified the earlier order to drop the doctor’s name from the list. Shashidhar had mentioned in his letter that Dr Sridhar had taken part in an RSS route march on October 12 and had also offered an ambulance for the rally.

‘Did not know he joined RSS march’

Tiptur Congress MLA K Shadakshari, who was blamed for recommending Dr Sridhar’s name, said he had done so as the doctor is popular and is serving society. “His fans had approached me with the proposal. I did not know that he had taken part in the RSS march. I apologise to the CM for the embarrassment,” he clarified.

The cooperation department had appointed Dr Sridhar, head of Kumar hospital in Tiptur, as one of the 13 trustees on October 23. The chief minister is both the chief patron and patron of the trust as the cooperation portfolio lies with him. The department secretary is the chairperson. Dr Sridhar was among the five specialist doctors appointed to the trust.