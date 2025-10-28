Karnataka notifies panel to review bus fares

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government has issued a gazette notification, constituting a Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee to oversee and recommend fare revisions for the state’s road transport corporations.

As per the notification issued on October 24, the committee will comprise a retired Additional Chief Secretary or retired High Court Judge as Chairperson, and two members — a retired Principal Secretary or Law Secretary, and another a financial or industry expert without any vested interest in private passenger transport. The Managing Director of KSRTC will serve as the Member-Secretary, stated the notification.

Under the new provisions, the committee will study the financial condition of transport corporations — including the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), and suggest fare revisions, surcharges, or fees to ensure financial and operational efficiency. It will meet at least once every three months and submit an annual report of its recommendations to the state government for presentation before both Houses of the Legislature by December 31, each year.