Repeated tiger attacks near Bandipur expose gaps in departmental coordination

BENGALURU: Two tiger attacks on farmers on the periphery of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) have again pointed to lack of coordination between departments in mitigating man-animal conflicts.

Experts and forest officials pointed to laxities within the department and suggested that power should be supplied to pumpsets of farmers on the forest fringes during the day to ensure that they do not venture out at night. “An analysis of past incidents shows that attacks by leopards, tigers or other animals occur during early morning or late night hours. We request electricity supply companies to provide power to farmers during the day as it will help reduce conflicts,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, PC Rai.

“Farmers should also be made aware that they should walk around in groups at night. They should immediately alert foresters if they sight wild animals or find pugmarks. The department is thinking of radio-collaring or inserting microchips in captured tigers. The irrigation, public works and energy departments too should help reduce such conflicts by clearing weeds and ensuring proper lighting outside the forest boundary,” he said.