Sharavathi project needed for Karnataka’s growth: KPCL

SHIVAMOGGA: The proposed 2,000-MW Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project will be implemented without disturbing environment and local habitats, officials of the KPCL and KPTCL clarified on Monday.

In a joint press meet here, authorities of both KPCL and KPTCL mentioned that this project would be implemented taking necessary measures, including avoiding any damage to the environment in a big way. M Madesh, Chief Engineer (Civil), Kargal, said the project supports the state’s economic growth and permanent power generation by using minimal land — of just 0.541 sq km of forest land. Implementing the project is indispensable, considering the power requirement of people in future, while still conserving forest and the environment at large, he said.

He said that out of a total project area of 100.645 hectares, only 54.155 hectares was forest area. The KPCL would take a ‘no objection’ from ministry of environment and forest along with the wildlife board too. The Central Power Authority has already given permission for the project. Earlier, presenting a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the salient features of the project, Vijay, Executive Engineer, said the project requires 0.37 TMC of water once and thereafter this water would be reused between Talakalale and Gerusoppa reservoirs. This amount of water would be utilised for the next 50-60 years. The authorities said the existing power transmission system would be utilised under the ‘One Nation-One Grid’ project. The existing power transmission mode would be enhanced from 220 KV to 400 KV, and there is no need to acquire additional land to lay the new power lines, they clarified.