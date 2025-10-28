SIT may submit Dharmasthala report by October-end: Minister Parameshwara

BENGALURU: The State Government has instructed the SIT probing the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case to submit its final report by end of October, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said. “We have instructed the SIT to submit the final report after analysing the FSL report of the discovered human remains. SIT officials have informed that they will submit the report in October. We are hoping that they will submit by October 31... or one or two days more,” Parameshwara told reporters.

‘Won’t interfere in SIT’s work’

When reporters in Mangaluru asked CM Siddaramaiah about the submission of SIT report on the Dharmasthala case, he clarified that the government will not interfere in the SIT’s work. “The Home Minister has informed me that the SIT has said its report will be submitted by the end of this month,” he said in Mangaluru.