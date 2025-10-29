Belgavi leads plan to turn cane trash into fertiliser

BELAGAVI: To improve soil health and promote sustainable farming, the agriculture department in collaboration with sugar factories has launched an innovative project to convert sugarcane trash into organic fertiliser.

Currently, sugarcane is cultivated on around 7.45 lakh hectares across the state. After harvest, farmers often burn millions of tonnes of leftover trash, a practice that destroys soil fertility, kills essential microorganisms, and harms the environment. The new initiative encourages farmers to reuse this waste material instead of burning it.

Under the programme, 3,000 hectares of farmland across five districts have been selected for implementation. So far, 114 sugarcane growers have been trained on composting techniques to transform cane residue into organic manure.

The joint effort by the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments and local sugar factories aims to enhance soil fertility, increase crop yields and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers. The use of trash-based organic compost not only supports microbial activity, but also improves water efficiency and reduces weed control expenses.