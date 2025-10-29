BJP seeks judicial probe into purchases by Khader

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP made serious allegations against Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Tuesday, and demanded a judicial probe headed by a sitting judge of the High Court. BJP MP and former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told reporters there are allegations against Khader on the procurement of equipment. To uphold the dignity of the Speaker’s office, Khader himself should take the initiative to order a probe by a HC judge, he said.

Kageri also demanded that the role of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio, be probed, and that the BJP would apprise the Governor about allegations against Khader. However, Khader, who is travelling abroad, termed the allegations “false, baseless and politically motivated”, and said he would look into them on his return to Bengaluru.

Kageri, who was Speaker during the BJP’s tenure, said smart door locks installed at the Legislators’ Home were procured at Rs 49,000 per unit, though they are available for Rs 15,000, smart safe lockers which cost around Rs 9,000 were procured at Rs 35,000 per unit, smart energy solutions available for Rs 30,000 were procured at Rs 95,000, while water purifiers costing Rs 16,000 were purchased at Rs 65,000 per unit.

There are also allegations on the installation of massage chairs in the assembly lobby, a rosewood door at the entrance of the assembly hall and Rs 4.5 crore spent on a book mela at Vidhana Soudha.

The BJP questioned why only a few persons from Mangaluru were getting tenders. Kageri also sought details on Khader’s many foreign trips and how much the government had spent on them.