Karnataka to study TN, MP model for its textile policy: Textile Minister Shivanand Patil

BENGALURU: The state is set to take a leaf out of Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh in attracting investments in textile sector.
Textile Minister Shivanand Patil said that officials will study the model implemented in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh and formulate a textile sector policy. He said the ministry will seek the support of the CM to attract more textile industrialists to the state.
The minister chaired a high-level empowerment committee meeting regarding the implementation of the new handloom and readymade garment policy.
“Once the report is ready we will meet Chief Minister and request for more funds in the coming budget,” he added.
He told the officials not to delay approvals to textile industrialists who are keen to set up units in Karnataka.
He said Maharashtra is giving power subsidy to textile industries. “If we implement similar process, industrialists from Maharashtra are ready to move to Karnataka. “Make a list of textile industrialists who approached us after we came to power, what proposal they gave and how much they want to invest. We want to know why they are hesitating to invest. We need to overcome this,’’ he said.
He also said that the government would address the concerns of weavers in Cubbonpete and Cottonpete in getting concessions from the State Pollution Control Board.