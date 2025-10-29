KPCL clears misconceptions on Gerusoppa storage power plant

KARWAR: The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) has clarified that the misconceptions among locals regarding the proposed pumped storage power plant at Gerusoppa have been resolved following a recent public hearing. The corporation expressed hope that the project will now progress smoothly.

Addressing mediapersons in Karwar on Tuesday, KPCL executive engineer Vijay, chief engineer Shilpa, and other officials said that misinformation had led to apprehensions among residents downstream of Gerusoppa. “People believed that the entire river water would be used for the project, leaving none for downstream use. In reality, only 37 tmcft of the total 200 tmcft of water will be utilised for power generation,” the officials explained.

The team, which had also interacted with the media in Shivamogga on Monday, termed the project the ‘need of the hour’, adding that work will proceed only after obtaining clearances from all the departments concerned. “We have in-principle approval, but not the final nod yet,” said executive engineer Vijay.