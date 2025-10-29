Mangalore Port inks 18 MoUs worth Rs 52,599 crore

MANGALURU: New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) signed 18 MoUs worth Rs 52,599 crores, with key industry leaders - including MRPL, Aegis Vopak, Reliance, HPCL, GMPL and IPRCL, underscoring robust investment potential on India’s West Coast during the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 being held in Mumbai.

During the Karnataka Session on “Exploring PPP Synergies for a Sustainable Blue Economy”, Dr A V Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, emphasised the evolution of PPP models that have transformed port operations through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

He shed light on NMPA’s successful PPP projects, including mechanised terminals and the multi-specialty hospital, built under the PPP model - a first among Indian ports.