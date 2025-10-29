Mangalore Port inks 18 MoUs worth Rs 52,599 crore

MANGALURU: New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) signed 18 MoUs worth Rs 52,599 crores, with key industry leaders - including MRPL, Aegis Vopak, Reliance, HPCL, GMPL and IPRCL, underscoring robust investment potential on India’s West Coast during the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 being held in Mumbai.
During the Karnataka Session on “Exploring PPP Synergies for a Sustainable Blue Economy”, Dr A V Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, emphasised the evolution of PPP models that have transformed port operations through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.
He shed light on NMPA’s successful PPP projects, including mechanised terminals and the multi-specialty hospital, built under the PPP model - a first among Indian ports.
Later, chairing the session on “Passenger Experience, Sustainability & Policy Framework” in the Cruise Tourism segment, Dr Ramana discussed India’s growing cruise potential and the need for seamless passenger experiences, digitalisation, shore-power adoption, and green tourism infrastructure.
During his visit to the NMPA Pavilion, Karnataka State Port Minister Mankal Vaidya praised Chairman, NMPAs’ leadership, pointing out that NMPA’s profitability has quadrupled between 2019 and 2025, making it one of India’s most efficient and sustainable ports.
India Maritime Week 2025 continues till October 31.