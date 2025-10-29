MLC elections: Names to be finalised in eight days, says DKS

BENGALURU: The Congress in Karnataka is finalising the names of candidates for Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, including the upcoming graduate and teachers constituency polls in the state, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) president, said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday after a meeting, Shivakumar, who also holds Bengaluru development portfolio, said that MLC polls for teachers and graduate constituencies in the state will be held in 2026.

“We have started preparing for the same. In the next eight to 10 days, we are going to finalise the names of candidates and send the list to the party high command for approval,” he said. Further, Shivakumar said that Congress workers should start enrolling voters in graduate and teachers constituencies.