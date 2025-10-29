Muniyappa says Congress high command will decide on leadership, dismisses talk of CM change

KOLAR: Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa has said that it is up to the Congress high command to take a decision on the leadership question. A few days ago in Shivamogga, Muniyappa’s supporters had chanted slogans projecting Muniyappa as the next chief minister.

In response, Home Minister G Parameshwara had said that Muniyappa is a senior leader and been elected to parliament seven times. During a private visit to Kolar, Muniyappa said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar said they will continue their good development work.

He added that any decision on cabinet reshuffle and change of chief minister is left to the high command. When pointed out that supporters of Satish Jharkiholi were pushing his name as the next CM, Muniyappa said he is loyal a Congress worker.

He said he will soon visit Chitradurga and meet all the community leaders there. He added that there is no confusion in the party and it has 136 MLAs and all of them are keen on carrying out development works.