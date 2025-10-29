No ‘November Revolution’ in Karnataka Congress: Satish

BELAGAVI: In a firm rebuttal to mounting speculation about internal dissent, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday declared that no “November Revolution” would be permitted within the state Congress, clearly ruling out the emergence of any rebellion akin to the Eknath Shinde or Ajit Pawar episodes in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Satish, a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressed the swirling rumours of a leadership change and potential cabinet reshuffle, asserting that the Congress high command would ultimately decide all matters.

“Everyone will remain in the Congress... no one is going anywhere. There is only one Eknath Shinde, and only one Ajit Pawar. No one else can emerge like them. It is impossible for such kind of leaders to rise in Karnataka,” the minister said. While the Congress leadership publicly projects unity, internal nuances suggest underlying tensions. Key figures have adopted a consistent public stance, though one legislator hinted at potential shifts ahead.