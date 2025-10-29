Peace meet on RSS march ends in chaos

KALABURAGI: A peace committee meeting convened here on Tuesday to find a solution to the issue of RSS holding its Patha Sanchalana at Chittapur on November 2 ended in a stalemate and chaos as organisations opposing the Sangh were adamant on carrying out their own marches on the same day and at the same time.

The meeting, chaired by Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum, was held following directions from the Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka High Court to convene such a meeting, inviting organisations including RSS to find a solution.

The deputy commissioner invited 10 organisations, including the RSS, Bhima Army and Bharatiya Dalit Panther. The meeting began at 12 noon and was attended by Kalaburagi SP Adduru Srinivasalu, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa SD, zilla panchayat CEO Bhamvarsingh Meena, Chittapur Tahsildar Nagayya Hiremath and others.

RSS Boudhika Pramukha of Uttara Prantya Krishna Joshi said RSS is not opposed to any organisation holding a rally. But as it applied first, it should be given priority, he added. “RSS is a peace-loving organisation that has conducted Patha Sanchalanas in over 500 cities and towns in Karnataka. Nowhere has the law and order problem arisen. We assure maintaining peace during our Patha Sanchalana at Chittapur too,” he told the meeting.

Asked whether any organisation opposed carrying lathi during the Patha Sanchalana, he said some organisations raised the issue of RSS registration and carrying lathi. “We have not answered them as the district is fully aware of RSS,” he added.