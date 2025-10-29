Peace meet on RSS march ends in chaos

KALABURAGI: A peace committee meeting convened here on Tuesday to find a solution to the issue of RSS holding its Patha Sanchalana at Chittapur on November 2 ended in a stalemate and chaos as organisations opposing the Sangh were adamant on carrying out their own marches on the same day and at the same time.
The meeting, chaired by Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum, was held following directions from the Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka High Court to convene such a meeting, inviting organisations including RSS to find a solution.
The deputy commissioner invited 10 organisations, including the RSS, Bhima Army and Bharatiya Dalit Panther. The meeting began at 12 noon and was attended by Kalaburagi SP Adduru Srinivasalu, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa SD, zilla panchayat CEO Bhamvarsingh Meena, Chittapur Tahsildar Nagayya Hiremath and others.
RSS Boudhika Pramukha of Uttara Prantya Krishna Joshi said RSS is not opposed to any organisation holding a rally. But as it applied first, it should be given priority, he added. “RSS is a peace-loving organisation that has conducted Patha Sanchalanas in over 500 cities and towns in Karnataka. Nowhere has the law and order problem arisen. We assure maintaining peace during our Patha Sanchalana at Chittapur too,” he told the meeting.
Asked whether any organisation opposed carrying lathi during the Patha Sanchalana, he said some organisations raised the issue of RSS registration and carrying lathi. “We have not answered them as the district is fully aware of RSS,” he added.
Bhim Army, Bharatiya Dalit Panther and other Dalit organisations opposed permission to the RSS rally and told the meeting that if RSS is given permission, they too will hold protest marches on the same day and same time.
BJP Dalit wing leader Ambaraya Astagi said carrying a lathi comes under the dress code of RSS.
Permission should be given to RSS to conduct the rally and its activists should be allowed to carry the lathi, he added. Souharda Vedike leaders Neela K and RK Hudagi suggested that the meeting on the route march should be postponed to next month.
Members of organisations opposing RSS said Astagi is not an RSS activist and he should not be allowed to speak on behalf of RSS. As chaos escalated, the deputy commissioner ended the meeting. Coming out of the meeting hall, organisations opposing RSS shouted slogans against it.
Official sources said that as per the directions of the Kalaburagi bench of the High Court on October 24 the district administration should hold the peace committee meeting on or before October 28 and submit a report to the court on October 30.