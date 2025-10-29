Siddaramaiah is inevitable as CM: Yathindra

MYSURU: Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah has backed former minister KN Rajanna’s statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is indispensable to the Grand Old Party and Karnataka.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Yathindra, son of CM Siddaramaiah, said, “It is true that Siddaramaiah being the CM is inevitable for the state. The majority of Congress MLAs share the same opinion. Many legislators and ministers have expressed that he should continue as the CM,” Yathindra said.
This comes in the backdrop of Rajanna’s statement, indicating strong support for Siddaramaiah within the party ranks.
On Siddaramaiah’s recent comment that he would continue as the CM for the full five-year term if the Congress high command agrees, Yathindra clarified that there has been no internal discussion regarding any change in leadership.
“There has been no talk within the party about replacing the CM. Neither my father nor I are aware of any such discussions. Whoever becomes the CM must have the approval of the high command. Even if Siddaramaiah continues, it will be with the high command’s consent. That is exactly what my father meant,” Yathindra said.
Reacting to speculation that senior Congress leader and minister KH Muniyappa might be in line for the CM’s post, Yathindra said, “There are several aspirants in the Congress, and it is natural for them to have ambitions of becoming the CM. We cannot say that is wrong.”