Siddaramaiah is inevitable as CM: Yathindra

MYSURU: Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah has backed former minister KN Rajanna’s statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is indispensable to the Grand Old Party and Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Yathindra, son of CM Siddaramaiah, said, “It is true that Siddaramaiah being the CM is inevitable for the state. The majority of Congress MLAs share the same opinion. Many legislators and ministers have expressed that he should continue as the CM,” Yathindra said.

This comes in the backdrop of Rajanna’s statement, indicating strong support for Siddaramaiah within the party ranks.

On Siddaramaiah’s recent comment that he would continue as the CM for the full five-year term if the Congress high command agrees, Yathindra clarified that there has been no internal discussion regarding any change in leadership.