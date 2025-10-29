Slouch hat era ends, it’s time for navy blue peak caps for constabulary

BENGALURU: “It is not just the cap that should change, your efficiency must also change”. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this to police personnel after distributing navy blue peak caps to them at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

With the introduction of these new caps for the constabulary staff, the 70-year-old slouch hat era in the Karnataka Police Department has come to and end.

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said that some police officers are found to be involved with real estate businessmen or even with drug networks. “It is in your hands to curb rowdy elements at the budding stage. Inspectors, SPs, or DCPs know who the drug peddlers are and what their networks look like in their jurisdiction—and which criminals are involved in what kind of activities. If an inspector or SP decides to act with determination, they can curb these activities effectively,” he Chief Minister said, urging the police to make Karnataka a drug-free state at the earliest. “It should not remain just an announcement—it must be achieved.

If you succeed, it will earn the gratitude of the people across the state, and the prestige of the Karnataka Police will rise to international levels,” he said.

He said that the new cap will boost the confidence of the constabulary. He also noted that Karnataka Police being ranked No. 1 in the India Justice Report has brought great pride to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also addressed the gathering, cautioned officers against political influence. “Do not become political followers under any circumstances. Your duty and confidence should never waver. The success of the police is the success of the government,” Shivakumar said.