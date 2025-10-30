Adarsha Vidyalayas guest lecturers in Karnataka to finally get five-month pending salaries

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-University Education has passed a government order to release funds to pay the salaries of 316 PU guest lecturers at 74 Adarsha Vidyalayas across the state.

The order was passed after The New Indian Express reported on October 22 about how the state government failed to pay the salaries of lecturers for five months from June to October.

Rajesh Bhat, a guest lecturer, said, “Finally, the government will pay our salaries that was held for five months. A guest lecturer is paid only Rs 14,000 every month which is not sufficient to cover expenses like rent, domestic gas, school fees and medical expenses of our families. On top of this, though lecturers work for ten months in an academic year, we are paid only for nine months as the department states that the colleges close in the month of March. We are not paid any remuneration for the exam duty that happens every year.”

Rajesh stressed that these rules must be amended in the greater interest of guest lecturers who are a majority in number compared to permanent lecturers appointed by the government.

The order reads that Rs 3,97,32,000 has to be released to pay the salaries from June 2025 to February 2026.