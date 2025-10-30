AHINDA groups bat for full-term for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, write to Rahul Gandhi

MYSURU: As speculation grows within political circles over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, several AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) organisations on Wednesday launched a postcard campaign in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf—Mysuru— urging Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to retain the former for the full five-year term.

The organisations sent post cards to Rahul stressing that any move to alter leadership midway would deeply hurt the sentiments of marginalised communities who see Siddaramaiah as their political voice and social identity.

The AHINDA leaders highlighted that it was under Siddaramaiah’s leadership that the Congress secured 135 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections, paving the way for the party’s return to power in the state. They credited his welfare-driven “guarantee schemes” and pro-poor governance for consolidating the Congress’ base at the grassroots level.

“Siddaramaiah represents the self-respect and aspirations of AHINDA communities. Congress government under its leadership stands firmly on the principles of social justice. We request Rahul and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to intervene and end the ongoing confusion by declaring that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM for the entire term,” said KS Shivaramu, president of Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum.

The organisations cautioned that any move to replace Siddaramaiah would be viewed as an insult to AHINDA communities, who have historically been the Congress’ strongest social base. A delegation of AHINDA leaders also plans to visit New Delhi shortly to meet Rahul.