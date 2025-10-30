Congress brass seeks report on its Karnataka netas backing construction of party offices

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the party high command has asked for a report about ministers, MPs, and MLAs who have extended support to the party to build offices, as well as those who have not supported the party’s initiative.

“The high command has asked for a report on which ministers, MLAs, and MPs have supported and not supported the Congress offices. We are preparing the report and we will submit it soon,” he told reporters.

Asked if the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would lay the foundation stone for Congress offices this month, the DyCM said he has requested time, and the dates are not finalised yet.

Regarding preparations for the MLC elections, the Deputy CM stated that there are 5-6 aspirants for each of the seats, and they will finalise the candidates in about 8 to 10 days. They will take the opinion of MLAs and district in charge ministers, he said.

Shivakumar also rubbished BJP leader B Sriramulu’s allegation that the Chief Minister and DyCM have given Rs 300 crore to the party for the Bihar elections.