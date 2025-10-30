Couple held for road rage murder of delivery boy in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A man and a woman were arrested on charges of killing a 24-year-old delivery boy in a road rage incident at Sri Rama Layout in JP Nagar 7th phase on October 25. The deceased was identified as Darshan N, a resident of Gundappa Layout in Uttarahalli. His friend G Varun, also a delivery boy who was riding pillion, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday and identified as Manoj Kumar (36), a kalaripayattu instructor and a resident of Arakere. Kumar is running a kalaripayattu academy on Bannerghatta Road. Along with him, a woman identified as Aarathi Sharma (30), also from Arakere, was arrested. Both of them have been remanded in judicial custody. The relationship between the accused is yet to be ascertained.

The incident happened between 11.30 pm and 11.35 pm last Saturday, on the 1st cross in Sri Rama Layout in JP Nagar 7th Phase.

Police said the victim, while riding a two-wheeler, had touched the mirror of the accused’s car.