Dilapidated bridges in Gadag’s rural areas pose risk to motorists

GADAG: Several bridges across Bennihalla and other streams in Gadag district’s rural areas have become dangerously weak, posing a serious threat to commuters and vehicles.

The Bennihalla bridge on the Challakere–Arabhavi State Highway has nearly collapsed, forcing daily travellers to take alternative routes.

The region has witnessed continuous rainfall over the past five months, causing Bennihalla to overflow multiple times. Many of the old and narrow bridges in rural parts have developed cracks and structural damage. As a result, several motorists are now avoiding the route and travelling via Annigeri, Navalagund, and Naragund instead.

Villages such as Mudenagudi, Hullur, Somanakatti, Melmath, and others in Ron taluk have been particularly affected. Continuous rain over the past few days has also inundated farmlands in the area.

Residents near Kurlgeri and Naragund expressed concern about leaning electric poles that could collapse if heavy rains persist. Despite the risk, a few two-wheelers continue to use the damaged bridges.

The bridge near Kurlgeri and Tadahal has reportedly caved in completely, while four-wheelers and buses have shifted to safer detours.

Santosh Kerimani, a resident of Ron, said, “Bennihalla is one of the main water sources for Gadag, flowing from Haveri and Dharwad districts. Rebuilding the bridges will not only improve connectivity but also benefit irrigation in Gadag, Ron, and Naragund taluks. The authorities must act before a mishap occurs.”

Meanwhile, Naragund MLA C C Patil urged the government to take up reconstruction works along the entire stretch of Bennihalla.

“Bridges must be rebuilt from Shiggaon to Naragund and across Ron taluk. The government should implement an effective plan to ensure safety and connectivity,” he said.