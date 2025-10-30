Karnataka Assembly Speaker says open to discussing corruption allegations against him

MANGALURU: Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Wednesday said that he is open for a discussion on the corruption allegations made against him over the purchase of material for the Legislature House.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Khader asserted that he had nothing to hide and was ready to clarify any doubts. “I will be in my office on Thursday morning. Anyone who has questions or doubts is welcome to meet me directly. Let them submit their concerns in writing instead of making political statements from elsewhere. I will look into each of them. Being in a constitutional position, I cannot respond the way politicians do,” he said.

When pressed by reporters on why tenders were not floated for the purchase of items such as recliners, smart door locks, and water purifiers, and whether any requests had been made by MLAs for the same, Khader declined to give a specific answer.

“They don’t know anything about it,” he remarked, avoiding further comment.

Khader emphasised that as Speaker, his primary duty is to provide necessary facilities to MLAs and to do good for them which he said he will continue to do so. He said that the allegations were driven by jealousy. “People, not just in India, but across the world appreciate our Legislature. Those making accusations are perhaps envious of our work,” he added.

Khader said he was accustomed to facing allegations since the beginning of his political career.