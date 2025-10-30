Karnataka High Court raps state government over unequal share of funds to MLAs

BENGALURU: Acting on a public interest litigation challenging the legality of the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Program (CMIDP), through which Rs 50 crore was allocated to the legislative Assembly constituencies represented by the MLAs from the ruling party and Rs 25 crore to the constituencies represented by the MLAs from the opposition party, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the State government.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Jagadeesh Shivayya Gudagunti, MLA, representing the BJP from Jamkhandi Assembly Constituency in Bagalkote.

The notice was issued by the court to the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department and the Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkote.

The petitioner stated that the scheme of the distribution of funds from CMIDP is a provision provided in the State Budget 2025-26, which was launched with Rs 8,000 crore investment to ensure balanced development across the state, focusing on minor irrigation, roads and urban infrastructure in all legislative assembly constituencies of the state.

The budget provision does not discriminate between the constituencies represented by the MLAs from the ruling party or from the opposition parties. The Directive Principles of the State Policy under Article 38(2) of the Constitution of India mandate that the State shall try to eliminate the inequalities in the facilities and opportunities amongst the groups of people residing in different areas.