Karnataka lost projects due to Centre's incentives to BJP, NDA ruled states, alleges minister

MYSURU: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that Karnataka has lost several major industrial projects due to the heavy incentives being offered by the Union Government to BJP-ruled states.
Speaking to reporters at the Congress Bhavan in Mysuru on Wednesday, Patil alleged that the Centre was favouring states aligned with the BJP.
“As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu supports the BJP, the Centre has granted an incentive of Rs 22,000 crore, prompting Google to invest there.
It is clearly a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Naidu for supporting the BJP. Similarly, the semiconductor plant that was supposed to come up in Mysuru went to Gujarat after the Centre announced a Rs 50,000 crore incentive. The Centre is offering massive benefits to BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra and Gujarat,” Patil said.
Patil added that one company which had initially shown interest in investing in Karnataka’s semiconductor sector, changed its decision after visiting Delhi. “The Central Government should put an end to this kind of discrimination,” the minister added.
However, Patil clarified that no industry has actually shifted operations from Karnataka to neighbouring states. “Following the Global Investors Meet, Karnataka has secured Rs 10.27 lakh crore worth of investments. Japanese and Korean companies alone are investing Rs 6,500 crore. Honda has shown interest in expanding its operations, and Foxconn is establishing its second-largest manufacturing unit in Karnataka after China.
Karnataka provides an excellent industrial ecosystem, skilled human resources, and supportive government policies. There is a misconception being spread that industries are leaving the state, but that is simply not true,” Patil said.
He further noted that since the Congress government came to power, the Global Investors Conference held in February has already translated into significant capital inflow.
“More than 60% of the committed Rs 10.27 lakh crore investment has already materialised, creating thousands of new jobs,” he added.
Karnataka’s industrial policy is business-friendly and designed to attract sustainable, long-term investments, he said.