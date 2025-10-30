Karnataka lost projects due to Centre's incentives to BJP, NDA ruled states, alleges minister

MYSURU: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that Karnataka has lost several major industrial projects due to the heavy incentives being offered by the Union Government to BJP-ruled states.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress Bhavan in Mysuru on Wednesday, Patil alleged that the Centre was favouring states aligned with the BJP.

“As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu supports the BJP, the Centre has granted an incentive of Rs 22,000 crore, prompting Google to invest there.

It is clearly a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Naidu for supporting the BJP. Similarly, the semiconductor plant that was supposed to come up in Mysuru went to Gujarat after the Centre announced a Rs 50,000 crore incentive. The Centre is offering massive benefits to BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra and Gujarat,” Patil said.

Patil added that one company which had initially shown interest in investing in Karnataka’s semiconductor sector, changed its decision after visiting Delhi. “The Central Government should put an end to this kind of discrimination,” the minister added.