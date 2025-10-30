Karnataka power transfer: CM Siddaramaiah camp growing strong, Deputy CM DKS’ followers feel let down

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah going from strength to strength holding on to his post, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar maintaining his silence over leadership change, the camp behind the DCM seems to be losing its spirit.

To rub salt over the wound, Dalit ministers plan to hold a rally and AHINDA organisation members are launching a signature campaign to send out a message to the high command that Siddaramaiah should continue as CM. A few first-time MLAs, who are Shivakumar loyalists, are feeling let down that he is not backing them strongly to counter the Siddaramaiah camp. They have been expressing their helplessness among their close circles, sources said.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, hopes that senior leader Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will interfere in his favour on transfer of power as they too were party to the agreement that reportedly happened in 2023 when the party came to power. His younger brother DK Suresh said, “There is hope. If it is there in Shivakumar’s fate to become CM it will happen, otherwise it will not. He will act as per the high command’s instructions.”

He said there is nothing wrong in Siddaramaiah leading the 2028 Assembly polls and contesting the polls as well as he is agile. On SC/ST ministers planning a rally, he said it’s a welcome move as it helps strengthen the party.