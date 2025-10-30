Start-ups must play role in ‘sudarshan chakra’ air defence shield plan: DRDO

BENGALURU: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has sought more active participation from the private sector, particularly the start-ups, in speeding up its ambitious multi-layered air defence shield, Sudarshan Chakra, to get it up and ready before the deadline of 2035.

The Sudarshan Chakra is envisaged as a multi-layered air defence shield that integrates satellites, advanced radars, and Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) (high-energy lasers/microwaves) to defend or destroy incoming range of enemy aerial threats, like aircraft, drones or missiles, as a comprehensive, nationwide protection for civilian and military assets.

Top DRDO scientists at the two-day DRDO Industry Synergy Meet-2025-Samanvay, ECS Cluster, on Wednesday, said that as PM Narendra Modi had directed speeding up the work, involvement of the private sector and start-ups is being sought.

Dr BK Das, Director General, Electronics and Communication System (ECS), DRDO, said that following the PM’s directions to hurry and scale up the production of the comprehensive air defence shield, this is the time for the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) to embrace start-ups.

“The start-ups can come forward and tell us what more they have. If you are doing aircrafts or Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C), tell us. We are still importing jets,” Das said. “Can’t we think of such large systems and make the engines here? It is a collective responsibility that India should have its own fighter aircraft with Indian technology.

The DRDO is also working on strengthening the seeker technologies for precision tracking of missiles and targets, which were imported. India has taken up work for its own radio frequency seekers, imaging infrared seekers and millimeter wave seekers, and start-ups also can contribute.”