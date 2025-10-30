Two Bellandur cops suspended after ex-CFO exposes bribery involving police, civic officials in viral post

BENGALURU: Following former CFO Sivakumar’s post about bribery involving Bellandur police and Greater Bengaluru Authority officials, two police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector attached to the Bellandur police station, were suspended on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Greater Bengaluru Authority is yet to take action.

The suspended officers are Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Santosh and Constable Goraknath.

The official social media handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, posted on X on Thursday “In connection with the incident mentioned in Sivakumar’s tweet, one PSI and one Police Constable of Bellandur Police Station have been immediately suspended.”

The post further stated, “The Police Department will not tolerate any such indecent or inappropriate behaviour under any circumstances.”

DCP Whitefield K Parashurama told TNIE that following a preliminary investigation, disciplinary action was initiated, and two police personnel were suspended.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Shivakumar shared his ordeal a month after his daughter’s death, writing that he wanted to “share with everyone the state of affairs when one loses their dear one.” He described how he had to deal with corruption and apathy from multiple agencies.